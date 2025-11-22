Requirements and warnings Mandatory registration of exotic animals: What you should know?

SANTO DOMINGO (Dominican Republic). –The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, through the Vice Ministry of Protected Areas and Biodiversity and its Biodiversity Directorate, informs the public that a mandatory registration process for exotic animals owned by private individuals has begun.

This measure aims to strengthen the control mechanisms, responsible management, conservation, and traceability of exotic species found in national territory, in compliance with current environmental regulations.

The deadline to complete this registration will be three (3) months, starting from the date of publication of this announcement.

The requirements for registration by owners of exotic animals are as follows: submit a formal application addressed to the Vice Ministry of Protected Areas and Biodiversity, through the Directorate of Biodiversity, attach documentation that demonstrates the legal origin of the specimens, including any prior permit issued by the ministry, and be willing to receive technical inspections by the Directorate of Biodiversity, when it considers it necessary for verification purposes.

The ministry warns that specimens not registered within the established period may be retained, seized, or subjected to the corresponding administrative procedures, in accordance with the provisions of Law 64-00 on Environment and Natural Resources, Law 333-15, and other applicable regulations.

The ministry urges all owners of exotic animals to comply with this process within the established timeframe, reiterating that citizen collaboration is essential to safeguard biodiversity, ensure responsible species management, and strengthen conservation actions throughout the national territory.