Collado invests in religious and cultural tourism in Monte Plata

Monte Plata.- Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated two key projects and launched a new initiative in Monte Plata, with a total investment of nearly RD$118 million aimed at boosting religious and cultural tourism.

The projects include upgrades at the Santo Cristo de los Milagros Sanctuary in Bayaguana, where a perimeter fence, drainage system, sidewalks, and general improvements were completed to enhance security and visitor experience at one of the country’s main pilgrimage sites. The intervention required an investment of over RD$81 million.

In the municipality of Monte Plata, Collado also inaugurated the renovation of the Municipal Plaza, which includes new sidewalks, accessibility ramps, lighting, and improvements to public spaces, with an investment of more than RD$27 million.

Additionally, in Boyá, the minister oversaw the restoration of the Nuestra Señora del Agua Santa Sanctuary, involving structural repairs, painting, landscaping, and upgrades to infrastructure, with an investment of nearly RD$9 million.

Collado highlighted the province’s ecotourism and religious potential, noting its proximity to Santo Domingo, and affirmed that these projects are part of a broader strategy to position Monte Plata as a growing tourism destination.