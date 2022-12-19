Remote work: a success for organizations in Latin America

The current challenges for companies to achieve productive, healthy, diverse, and sustainable teams have multiplied not only as a result of the pandemic but also due to new social demands. As workplaces diversify, it is crucial that organizations review not only their Health Plans, Benefits, and Diversity and Inclusion strategies as part of their employee value proposition, but as an integral part of their work framework. To help Latin American companies better understand the demands of the volatile world in which we live, discover what policies and benefits their employees are demanding, and share market trends and best practices, Mercer Marsh Benefits conducted the Reinventing Benefits 2022 study, based on a survey of 596 companies from 13 countries and 12 industries; in the Dominican Republic with the participation of 37 companies.

Reinventing Benefits 2022 brings together trends and data from the 2020 and 2021 reports, making this one of the most complete that we have prepared at Mercer Marsh Benefits, our area specializing in health, benefits, and consulting in Marsh. Our interest is that this study serves as a guide for companies to define positive strategies for the following year, commented Enrique Valdez, CEO of Marsh Franco Acra. According to the study, more than half of the participating national companies (62%) indicated that the strategic objectives of their benefit programs are aimed at impacting the well-being and health of employees because they seek to strengthen benefit schemes. / well-being in the coming months. These trends and initiatives are a constant at the regional level, which is why 43% of organizations will design new plans that adjust to the various work schemes (remote, face-to-face, and hybrid).

On the other hand, 65% of the companies in the region indicated that they consider it extremely important to review the benefits with a focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The review of inclusive benefits strategies focused on women grew 12 percentage points compared to last year (66% in 2021 against 78% in 2022).