Abinader: Dominican Republic cannot ignore the Haitian issue

Europe.- President Luis Abinader has reiterated the urgent need for international intervention in addressing the crisis in Haiti. During his speech in front of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), he emphasized that while other countries and the international community may grow tired of Haiti’s problems, the Dominican Republic cannot afford to do so.

President Abinader highlighted the dire situation in Haiti, including the low attendance of students in schools and the closure of most public hospitals, which he described as a tragic situation marred by violence. He emphasized the bravery of Haiti’s prime minister and stressed the urgent need for international assistance to address the economic, political, and social crisis in Haiti.

This is not the first time President Abinader has called for international intervention in the Haitian crisis. He has raised the issue in various national and international forums, seeking support from the international community to find solutions and pacify Haiti. The “Declaration of Santiago de los Caballeros,” signed by Central American Integration System (SICA) member countries, expressed concern over the situation in Haiti and supported the Dominican Republic’s call for international efforts to address the crisis.

President Abinader’s position on the Haitian issue has garnered support from leaders in different forums, emphasizing the need for urgent action and the recognition that there cannot be a Dominican solution to the problem. He has warned that the crisis in Haiti could have regional security implications if left unaddressed.