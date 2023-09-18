Abinader affirms Haiti’s crisis has affected the interests of the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has made a decisive move in response to the ongoing sociopolitical crisis in Haiti, which he believes is directly impacting the Dominican Republic’s interests. In an approximately eight-minute address to the nation, the president announced the closure of the country’s borders by air, sea, and land. This action aims to halt the construction of a canal that threatens to divert the course of the Massacre River.

President Abinader emphasized the need for a forceful response to protect Dominican interests, particularly in the face of uncontrollable groups in Haiti that defy constitutional law and bilateral agreements governing border relations.

While acknowledging the suffering of the Haitian people due to insurgent groups taking control of a significant portion of their country, the president highlighted the severe institutional crisis and the resulting political and economic turmoil in Haiti. He stressed that resolving this crisis would require the international community’s assistance.

The president explained that the unilateral construction of an irrigation project, supplied by the Masacre River’s waters, began in August 2018 and accelerated in April 2021. Despite demands to halt the project, it resumed recently. The canal’s construction threatens agricultural lands in both the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as the ecological balance of the Laguna Saladilla freshwater lake.

President Abinader asserted the Dominican Republic’s right to take necessary actions to safeguard its rights, in accordance with domestic laws and international agreements concerning border matters.

The president reiterated that the border closure would remain in effect until the canal construction is fully stopped, emphasizing that this action is not intended to provoke conflict with Haiti. He assured the public that the situation at the border is under control, and daily activities in the Dominican Republic are not threatened.

Furthermore, President Abinader stressed that the Dominican Republic’s primary responsibility is to defend its people’s interests while also seeking support from the international community to address the crisis in Haiti. He emphasized that the ultimate solution to Haiti’s problems lies with the international community.

The president is scheduled to travel to New York to participate in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations. During his visit, he plans to discuss potential troop deployments from Kenya to assist Haiti with the Kenyan president.