JetBlue Fall Sale: Flights to Santo Domingo and Punta Cana from $156

Santo Domingo.- JetBlue is currently promoting enticing flight deals starting at just US$49 for travel during the fall months to various destinations within the United States, as well as to Hispanic countries and Caribbean islands.

JetBlue’s website features a convenient “Best Fare Finder” tool, allowing travelers to filter their search by regions and cities. Some of these deals are available for flights through December, providing flexibility for those planning trips in advance.

For travelers interested in the Caribbean, JetBlue offers affordable options to popular destinations such as Santo Domingo and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The system shows the cheapest one-way tickets at US$156 and US$159, respectively.

To reach San Juan, Puerto Rico, JetBlue offers one-way flights starting at US$139. For those arriving in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, the minimum fare drops to US$109.

Travelers interested in Cancun, Mexico, can take advantage of base prices starting at US$130. If you’re heading to Puerto Vallarta or Los Cabos, the cost is US$147.

JetBlue also provides an option for those looking to explore Lima, Peru, with a minimum cost of US$287. Traveling to Guayaquil, Ecuador, is possible with a base fare of US$221, while the cheapest one-way ticket to Quito is US$136.

Similarly, for a budget-friendly trip, you can fly from La Guardia Airport in New York to Orlando, Florida, for a reasonable price.

For travelers looking to explore Denver, Colorado, departing from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), the minimum cost is $89 with the new deals. JetBlue also offers a budget option to Austin, Texas, with the cheapest ticket available at US$79.

If your destination is Los Angeles, California, you can find fares starting at US$108 from JFK airport. For those heading to Phoenix, Arizona, the starting price is US$104.

It’s important to note that these offers are displayed in real-time and are subject to availability. Prices may vary depending on the specific area where the user is conducting the search.

Additional services, such as checked luggage, are not included in the fares. JetBlue charges US$35 for the first checked bag, US$60 for the second, and US$125 for the third. For those who choose to purchase tickets by phone or through chat, a charge of US$25 per person applies.

This “Take off to touch down” sale is available until Thursday, September 21, 2023, providing travelers with a limited-time opportunity to secure budget-friendly fares for their upcoming trips.