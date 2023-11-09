Haitians tried to remove pyramid that delimits the border

Haiti.- Tensions have escalated at the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Haitians, armed with picks, shovels, and machetes, attempted to unearth a border pyramid that delimits the border line between the two countries. The pyramids are used by Dominican authorities to patrol the western side of the perimeter fence, while Haitians want the fence itself to define the border.

The situation escalated further as Haitians entered Dominican territory, set tires on fire, and blocked a road used by the Dominican Army for patrols. The Dominican consul in Juana Méndez, Margarito de León Castillo, arrived at the border to meet with Haitian authorities in an attempt to mediate and prevent an armed confrontation.

Haiti has increased its military presence, with armed personnel in combat positions, while Haitian civilians continue to provoke Dominican soldiers. The protesters believe that the fence itself marks the border, contrary to the established line defined by the pyramids since 1929.

The incident occurred near a canal being constructed by Haitian civilians to divert the Masacre River. The Dominican Army maintains a significant presence on the Dominican side to protect the sovereignty and peace of the Dominican territory.

Tensions at the border remain high, and the situation is delicate, with both sides seeking to assert their claims over the border area.