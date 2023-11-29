Dominican Republic participates in Ibero-American photographic exhibition in Egypt

Cairo.- The Dominican Republic participated, with a presentation of natural sites, in the Ibero-American Biodiversity Photographic Exhibition, held at the Library of Alexandria, located in northern Egypt, the Dominican embassy in Cairo announced.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the diplomatic headquarters, Andy Rodríguez, said in a press release that the Caribbean nation showed images of Lake Enriquillo (southwest) and Los Haitises National Park (northeast) as part of a campaign to make visible the importance of protecting biodiversity in the face of climate change.

The activity, carried out as part of the III Ibero-American Week, also included presentations from Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal and Uruguay.

The diplomat highlighted the vision of Dominican President Luis Abinader and Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez on this global phenomenon by promoting the creation of policies and efforts among all sectors of society to address climate change in an inclusive, cross-cutting and effective manner.

The exhibition is a testimony of the friendship and cooperation between Latin America, Spain and Portugal with Egypt, the statement pointed out.

With a length of 35 kilometers and a width of 12 kilometers, Lake Enriquillo is the largest natural water reserve on the island of Hispaniola, shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and of all the Antilles, and its waters are twice as saline as those of the sea.

The text stressed that the Dominican Republic will attend the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Our delegation has among its priority points, to persist that all countries, especially the most developed, deepen actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” the document highlighted.

In addition, the Dominican delegation will defend at the international conclave the need to ensure more efficient and quality financing to mitigate the effects of climate change, Andy Rodríguez said.