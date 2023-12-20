Haitian infrastructure project on Massacre River continues despite concerns

Dajabon.- In Haiti, significant progress has been made on an irrigation canal project fed by the Massacre River, with the construction of two gabion walls directing the river’s flow towards a dam. This initiative is part of a larger effort to support agriculture in various Haitian localities.

The project, which has received substantial donations including money, cement, rods, and other materials, has recently expanded its scope. This expansion involves extracting a considerable amount of water from the Massacre River. On-site, Haitian workers are actively engaged in constructing the dam, utilizing a hydraulic excavator, a tandem roller compactor, and dump trucks. Additionally, efforts are being made to extend the gabion walls.

Despite these developments, there are rising concerns from the Dominican Republic. The Dominican government has made attempts to halt the project, citing potential adverse effects on the biodiversity of the Saladillo lagoon. There are also worries about the impact on agricultural and livestock production in the provinces of Dajabón and Montecristi.

The continuation of this project, amidst these environmental and economic concerns, highlights the complexities of resource management and cross-border environmental impact in shared river systems.