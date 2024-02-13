WTTC Global Summit Perth dates confirmed: Oct 8-10

London.- The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has officially announced the confirmed dates for its 24th Global Summit. This flagship event, renowned as the most influential gathering in the travel industry calendar, will be held in Perth, Australia, from October 8th to 10th, 2024.

The highly anticipated Summit marks the first time Australia will play host to this prestigious event. Following the announcement of Perth as the host city in November 2023, confirmation of the dates paves the way for the next stage of planning, including delegate registration and program development.

In a statement announcing the confirmed dates, the WTTC emphasized the critical focus of the Summit. Industry leaders and key government representatives will convene to collaboratively address and chart a course for the future of the travel sector. The central theme will be “moving towards a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.”

This gathering presents a crucial opportunity for stakeholders across the travel industry to unite and navigate the path forward. Collaborative efforts, driven by the insights and strategies discussed at the Summit, are expected to contribute significantly to the recovery and sustainable growth of the global travel sector.

Commenting on Perth’s hosting of the event, the UK-based body said “Western Australia’s commitment to growing its visitor economy sustainably while placing its First Nation people at the centre of everything it does is commendable. It offers many lessons for other destinations.”

“Perth is admired not just for its economic contributions, stunning scenery, and biodiversity, but also for its strong ethos of fostering connections between cultures, communities, and the environment. It is a city that embodies the spirit of unity and an ideal place to bring together global leaders,” the WTTC concluded.