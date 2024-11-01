Dominican Embassy in Quito burgled during blackout
Quito, Ecuador.- The Dominican Republic’s Embassy in Quito, Ecuador, was burglarized during a blackout that lasted approximately 14 hours. Reports indicate that intruders entered the embassy premises and stole various technological equipment, including computers and other items.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Policy José Julio Gómez confirmed that the embassy had been notified of the incident by the ambassador in Quito. He stated that the authorities are currently investigating the matter. “Tomorrow, once the initial investigations are complete, the ambassador will provide a report to the Foreign Ministry detailing what was taken during the break-in,” Gómez explained. He also noted that there were no personnel present at the embassy during the incident.
Negligence? There should have been at least one guard. Is there is a budget for a guard? What happened?