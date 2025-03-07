Arms trafficking fuels Haiti’s security crisis, reports Le Nouvelliste

Haiti.- Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste has highlighted the growing issue of arms trafficking in Haiti, pointing to a recent weapons seizure by Dominican customs at the Port of Haina. Authorities intercepted a shipment from Miami containing firearms, ammunition, and rifle magazines destined for Haiti, underscoring the porous border and the persistent challenge of smuggling. Despite international efforts to strengthen Haiti’s security forces, including the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), armed gangs continue to control 80% of Port-au-Prince, fueling violence and mass displacement.

The report criticizes Haiti’s lack of security infrastructure, noting that the country’s border forces are significantly understaffed, with only 600 officers patrolling the 392-kilometer frontier with the Dominican Republic. Arms trafficking networks reportedly exploit weak border enforcement and smuggle weapons via ports like Cap-Haïtien and Saint-Marc. The UN has expressed concern over the influx of high-caliber weapons, warning that criminal groups such as Grand Ravine and 400 Mawozo are increasingly well-armed.

Haiti’s security response is heavily dependent on international aid, with the UN requesting $908 million for humanitarian operations in 2025. However, Le Nouvelliste argues that long-term solutions require better border control and domestic investment in security forces. Without decisive action, arms smuggling will continue to empower gangs and escalate Haiti’s crisis, leaving the civilian population vulnerable to further violence and instability.