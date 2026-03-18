U.S. to require US$15,000 visa bond for 12 countries

Washington, D.C.- The U.S. State Department announced that starting April 2 it will require a US$15,000 bond from applicants seeking B1/B2 business and tourist visas from 12 additional countries, including Nicaragua, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, and Tunisia, among others.

The measure, promoted under the administration of Donald Trump, establishes that the bond will be refunded to travelers who comply with visa conditions and leave the United States on time. However, if they overstay, the funds will be used to cover deportation costs.

U.S. authorities estimate that deporting a migrant costs over US$18,000 on average, and project the policy could save taxpayers up to US$800 million annually, while aiming to discourage visa overstays.