Haiti stampede leaves at least 30 dead at Citadelle Laferrière during mass event

Milot, Haiti.- At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday following a deadly stampede at the Citadelle Laferrière, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Haiti’s most important historical landmarks. The tragedy occurred near Cap-Haïtien during a large gathering that drew thousands of attendees.

The incident took place during the event “Citadel Vibe 3.0,” heavily promoted on social media and attended by a crowd that exceeded the fortress’s capacity. Witnesses reported chaos inside the structure as limited access points, overcrowding, and poor ventilation triggered panic. Preliminary findings suggest many victims died from asphyxiation, worsened by heavy rain, strong winds, and slippery conditions that complicated evacuation efforts.

Deputy mayor Patrick Almonor warned that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue and several people remain missing or in critical condition. Emergency teams transported victims to nearby hospitals, including the Sacré-Cœur facility in Milot, while search efforts extended into the night.

The Citadelle Laferrière, built in the early 1800s by King Henri Christophe after Haiti’s independence, is a major tourist attraction perched atop a mountain in northern Haiti. The disaster has sparked urgent questions about crowd control, event authorization, and safety protocols at large public gatherings, particularly at protected heritage sites.

Authorities have not confirmed whether organizers secured permits for the event. The tragedy has intensified calls for stricter oversight and improved safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.