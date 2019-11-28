Pact bolsters security in the eastern region

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Presidency and the National Emergency Assistance and Security System 9-1-1 on Wed. signed a agreement with the Punta Cana-Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM) to strengthen security in the eastern part of the country with the installation of video surveillance equipment and improve the Internet service in schools and health centers.

Under the agreement, the CEPM facilitates its fiber optic infrastructure for the connectivity of the institutions linked to the Digital Republic program and, also, to transmit images of the 9-1-1 video surveillance system to the operational headquarters.

In addition, the agreement stipulates that the Energy Consortium allows the 9-1-1 System to use the powerline posts to place video surveillance cameras and radio communication equipment.