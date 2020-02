Santo Domingo.- A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was felt northeast of Punta Cana and Bávaro, eastern La Altagracia province,

After 8pm there was an earthquake with an epicenter near Uvero Alto, about 47 kilometers north-northeast of Punta Cana, in the waters of the Mona Passage, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

It said the tremor was only 5 kilometers deep, for which it was felt widely in the east of the country.