Major Dominican hotels start taking reservations

Santo Domingo.- Several hotels have begun taking reservations to welcome tourists, both national and international, who choose to vacation in the country, once the opening of tourism and air operations are authorized.

Punta Cana Airport announced that it has already confirmed the arrival of 10 flights by July 1, when it resumes operations.

The hotel sector comes into effect in phase four of the de-escalation, where 100% of the productive activities will enter, leaving behind the closure measures implemented in mid-March to contain the Covid-19, maintaining the preventive measures.

Among the hotels that announced their opening is Casa de Campo Resort, which reported that from July 1 it will resume operations.

Casa de Campo Resort, Radisson Hotels, Catalonia, and others located in the Southeast and Punta Cana are also accepting bookings, including those of AM Resorts.