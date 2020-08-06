Giant Dominican resort boasts a US$237.0M relaunch

Santo Domingo.- The construction of hotels, villas and apartments within the Cap Cana hotel and residential tourist destination has been rapidly activated since the reopening of work, business and commercial activities in the country.

The Margaritaville by Karisma hotel on Juanillo beach, the II Lago at Cap Cana apartments, the Siete Mares by Logroval residential tower, the development of the new Las Iguanas Golf Residences area of lots and, in Ciudad Las Canas, the Jazz residential projects Lounge, Cana Mar and Cana Alta are some of the projects that have restarted construction, “demonstrating the confidence that local and international investors have in this destination and in the Dominican Republic,” a statement said.

The restart of these properties immediately represents the creation of 2,200 jobs added to more than 4,106 new hotel rooms that these buildings will contribute to the growth and real estate tourism development of the country, especially in these times of the pandemic and economic recession.

The development of these tourist, residential and hotel real estate projects globally represent an estimated investment of about US$237.0 million.