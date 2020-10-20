Punta Cana Airport quickens immigration process

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) and the Immigration Directorate put into operation six automated immigration control kiosks or “Automated Border Control (ABC),” cataloged as the most modern and agile entry and exit immigration registration process in the entire Caribbean.

The system was put into operation in a real-time test during the arrival of a flight from New York, with the presence of Frank Elías Rainieri, director of the Punta Cana International Airport; Enrique García, Director of Migration, and Alberto Smith, director of Landside Operations of PUJ.

The kiosks complement the outbound migration gates that were installed in the PUJ at the end of 2018, becoming the most advanced and complete automated processing system in the Caribbean.