Tourism tenders seaweed cleanup of eastern beaches

Santo Domingo.- The National Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) opened a bidding for the acquisition of a barrier and a system for the containment, collection and disposal of seaweed for more than 40 kilometers of beach and coasts in the municipal district of Verón-Punta Cana.

“The sargassum situation is something that affects us greatly, but it is not only in the Dominican Republic, it is a problem in the Caribbean. However, here in the Dominican Republic we are addressing the issue in a public-private manner,” said Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of Asonahores.

He added that the idea is that together, the public sector and the private sector, seek a solution to something that directly affects tourism, but also the environment