One dead, 15 hurt in 3-bus pileup on scenic road

Punta Cana.- A traffic pileup that occurred early Monday, involving four buses on the Bávaro Macao-Miches highway, left one dead and 15 people injured, reported the General Directorate of Land Traffic (Digesett).

The deceased was identified as Rosendo Reyes Domínguez, bus driver of the Bavaro Punta Cana Transport Union (Sitrabapu).

Lieutenant Guarionex Valenzuela, in charge of the Digesett Procedures in Bávaro, maintained that the accident occurred on the Bávaro Macao-Miches highway, two kilometers after the Hard Rock Hotel, Punta Cana.

The buses involved are one from Transporte Bule (Bule Hotel and Tourist Personnel Company, SRL), another from Bahía Príncipe personnel transport and another that was possibly carrying tourists, Valenzuela said