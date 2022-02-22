Hoteliers tap over 1,300 for jobs in Punta Cana

Santo Domingo.- Of the 5,000 jobs that hoteliers said they needed to fill in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic, 1,362 people were selected in the grand job fair that the Ministry of Labor developed in conjunction with the hotel sector.

“Through the employment intermediation service, the great two-week job fair has just concluded to respond to the call of the tourism sector in the East about approximately 5,000 places that they have said they have.

“Of these amounts, they have indicated a first group of 1,362 vacancies,” said the head of the Ministry of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps.

He added that on the day of the great job fair, more than 1,500 people were referred and more than 90% have been hired.