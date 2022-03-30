Agency announces Portugal flights

Santo Domingo.- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) approved this Tuesday a request for a special permit in favor of the air operator Orbest and an amendment to the operating permit of the airline Spirit, which expands their operations to transport more passengers to Dominican soil. This was announced at the conclusion of the plenary meeting by the president of the organization, José Marte Piantini.

In the sixth ordinary meeting of this year, the members of the JAC plenary approved that from July 19 to September 20 of this year, on Tuesdays, the airline of Portuguese origin Orbest will be authorized to fly, with services of passengers, cargo and mail on the Porto, Portugal/Punta Cana/Oporto, Portugal route.

“These new air operations represent the expansion of more services for the country’s air transport users,” said Marte Piantini, according to the statement issued by the JAC.

The president of the JAC also communicated that the Porto, Portugal/Punta Cana/Oporto, Portugal route requested by Orbest is completely new, since it is not currently being operated under any modality, since they are not contained in any Operation Permit or Certificate of Economic Authorization of any other airline.