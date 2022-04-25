Punta Cana Power trumpets its achievements

Punta Cana.- The Punta Cana-Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM) received at its facilities the visit of Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina; and Martín Torrijos, former president of Panama, to learn about the cutting-edge energy solutions and technology that have guaranteed access to state-of-the-art, reliable and sustainable energy in Dominican Republic’s East.

Accompanied by its president, Rolando González-Bunster; and its general manager, Oscar San Martín, the delegation visited the CEPM plant located in Bávaro, Punta Cana, with the aim of seeing its practices and successful energy model as a system with a view to being implemented in their respective countries.

One of the central stops of the visit was the CEPM Intelligent Monitoring Center, a point from which the entire structure of the service provided is inspected, in order to guarantee the quality and efficiency of its operations in real time, 24 hours a day.

This technology is unique in the country, and created by Dominican talent, it has already become a model of success in various countries in the region.

CEPM was a pioneer in the implementation of Smart Grid and currently maintains 100% of its clients in smart metering, which makes it the first company in the country to have all of its telemetered services.

The prepaid system, which serves more than 70 percent of CEPM’s clients, is part of this technology in which this company is also a pioneer.