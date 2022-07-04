Punta Cana among Caribbean’s first smart cities

Punta Cana, La Altagracia.- The Punta Cana-Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM) has invested US$140 million to expand its power generation capacity and thus supply 98% of the energy needed by large hotel chains in the area.

With InterEnergy Group, as parent company, in two years CEPM has expanded its generation capacity by 85 megawatts, incorporating a natural gas regasification station and installing a static reactive power compensator for its 138 kilowatt (KV) line, raising the quality of electrical service.

The executive director of the institution, Roberto Herrera, together with the general manager, Oscar San Martín and other executives, received the director of the Listín Diario, Miguel Franjul, along with his wife, the journalist Wendy Santana de Franjul, with whom they discussed their achievements, projects and contributions in order to help Bávaro-Punta Cana become one of the first smart cities in the Caribbean