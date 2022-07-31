At least 13 injured in accident on the Boulevard Turistico in Bavaro
Bavaro, La Altagracia.- A collision between a jeep and a Daihatsu truck loaded with workers left at least 13 injured this Sunday morning.
The traffic accident occurred on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard, near CEPM, shortly after 8:00 am.
The DIGESETT, several ambulances, members of the Veron-Punta Cana Fire Department, and the preventive police provide assistance at the scene.
This accident occurs four days after another accident with a truck transporting workers, in Veron, where there was one death and at least 12 injured.
Hope none of the people were seriously injured. The location is where there are turnarounds to change travel direction. Willing to chance a guess one of the vehicles merged foolishly onto the road and/or the other was goint too fast in the inside lane to adjust in time to avoid the collision.