At least 13 injured in accident on the Boulevard Turistico in Bavaro

Bavaro, La Altagracia.- A collision between a jeep and a Daihatsu truck loaded with workers left at least 13 injured this Sunday morning.

The traffic accident occurred on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard, near CEPM, shortly after 8:00 am.

The DIGESETT, several ambulances, members of the Veron-Punta Cana Fire Department, and the preventive police provide assistance at the scene.

This accident occurs four days after another accident with a truck transporting workers, in Veron, where there was one death and at least 12 injured.