Bavaro & Punta Cana July 31, 2022 | 11:09 am

At least 13 injured in accident on the Boulevard Turistico in Bavaro

Bavaro, La Altagracia.- A collision between a jeep and a Daihatsu truck loaded with workers left at least 13 injured this Sunday morning.

The traffic accident occurred on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard, near CEPM, shortly after 8:00 am.

The DIGESETT, several ambulances, members of the Veron-Punta Cana Fire Department, and the preventive police provide assistance at the scene.

This accident occurs four days after another accident with a truck transporting workers, in Veron, where there was one death and at least 12 injured.

 
Paul Tierney
July 31, 2022 11:23 am

Hope none of the people were seriously injured. The location is where there are turnarounds to change travel direction. Willing to chance a guess one of the vehicles merged foolishly onto the road and/or the other was goint too fast in the inside lane to adjust in time to avoid the collision.

