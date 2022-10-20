18 people hurt in another accident on Boulevard Turistico del Este

On Wednesday afternoon, 18 people were hurt, some critically, in a traffic collision on the Boulevard Turistico del Este in the province of La Altagracia. Three vehicles were engaged in the incident, including a bus, at the Cruce de Los Manantiales.

Of the 18 casualties, two suffered critical injuries. According to fire brigade Colonel Miguel Alvarez, the injured were taken to the Punta Cana Medical Center where they were being treated. Most of the injured are construction workers from Haiti who are employed in the tourist areas. He revealed that all the injured were in the truck that collided with a bus that was waiting for the traffic light to change to continue the march.

Colonel Miguel Alvarez explained that there are three vehicles involved in the accident, a dump truck, a yellow bus, and a passenger-carrying truck. Bruno Benítez, in charge of the Department of Risk and Disaster Management of the Cabildo de Verón Punta Cana, explained that all the injured have been assisted by the units of the National Health System, Public Works, Firefighters, Digesett, and other institutions.