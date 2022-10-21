Accident driver receives a year in prison

Franklin Nin Pérez, the driver of the Bávaro tragedy that has already claimed the lives of five persons, received a year in prison from the Special Traffic Peace Court of the Judicial District of La Altagracia. According to Judge Gregorio Spencer, Nin Pérez’s case has been deemed difficult, thus one year is sufficient to move forward with the legal proceedings. The driver will abide by the rule in the La Altagracia province’s Anamuya prison.

The Public Ministry claims that Nin Pérez was operating his vehicle carelessly, and recklessly while under the influence of cocaine. They also believe that he was speeding and that he failed to slow down when making a right turn, which would have resulted in the tragic collision. Juan Pablo Curiantun, 27, of Argentine descent, passed away this morning, bringing the total number of fatalities from the accident in Bávaro, La Altagracia province, to five.