Bávaro-Punta Cana: clashes between Uber and taxi companies persist

Punta Cana.- Clashes continue between members of taxi companies and Uber for the control of passengers, especially with tourists who visit the hotels and airport in the Bávaro-Punta Cana area, in the province of La Altagracia.

On August 11, there was a confrontation outside a hotel in Punta Cana, when a taxi driver tried to prevent a tourist from boarding an Uber unit.

However, these actions not only occur between traditional taxis and Uber, it is also being recurring among the different companies in the area.

Recently, the drivers of the Punta Cana Taxis company staged an incident, according to an audiovisual that circulates on social networks, with one of the taxi drivers of the Association of Tourist Taxi Drivers of the Altagracia Taxi Province (Asotatupal), where they proceeded to dismantle the clients of the unit.

After this action, Tomasito Reyes, Punta Cana Taxis representative, condemned the action of the taxi drivers of that entity and described the situation as embarrassing, according to Diario Libre.

The transport leader stated that he will assume responsibility for this case and will sanction the taxi drivers who participated in this act.

“We are not going to tolerate, we are not going to sponsor any act of vandalism to any of our taxi drivers. If we have condemned at other times what others have done, we are not going to do the same”, he specified.

He added that they will meet with the disciplinary commission to take appropriate action and will hold an assembly with all the taxi drivers that belong to Punta Cana Taxis to guide them. He warned that, if a situation like this happens, the consequences will be drastic, including expulsion from the entity.

He stressed that they are a prestigious company and that in more than 12 years that Punta Cana Taxis has been in operation, it is the first time that this type of case has occurred, for which reason he described it as something isolated.

He requested the intervention of the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) to find a solution to the clashes between the taxi companies in the tourist area of Verón Punta Cana.