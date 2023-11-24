Dominican Skyhigh inaugurates route to Miami from Punta Cana Airport

Punta cana.- Skyhigh Dominicana, a Dominican airline, has recently launched a new direct flight route connecting Miami, USA, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This service will operate three times a week: Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The inauguration event was attended by David Collado, the Minister of Tourism, who praised the airline’s efforts in enhancing connectivity between the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Collado emphasized the role of the Punta Cana International Airport in boosting tourism in the country, noting its continuous innovation and record-breaking achievements. He also mentioned that the country is on track to welcome eight million tourists by air and over two million via cruises, projecting a total of 10 million visitors by the end of December.

Cesarina Beauchamp, Vice President of Skyhigh Dominicana, highlighted the airline’s commitment to connecting the Dominican Republic with North America and other regions. The flights will be operated using Embraer 190 aircraft, accommodating 97 passengers, with nine seats in business class and 88 in tourist class. Departures from Miami are scheduled for 8:00 AM, arriving in Punta Cana at 11:20 AM, with return flights at 1:00 PM, reaching Miami at 2:20 PM (winter time).

Giovanni Rainieri, Director of Airside Operations at Punta Cana International Airport, stated that this alliance aligns with the airport’s goal to remain the most trafficked in the Dominican Republic, currently receiving 69% of the country’s tourists.

This new route is part of Skyhigh Dominicana’s international expansion, following the launch of services to Providence and Rhode Island. The event was also attended by Héctor Porcella, General Director of the Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), Antonio Yapor of the Civil Aviation Board, Juan Chamizo Alonso, President of Skyhigh Dominicana, and Frank Elías Rainieri and Paola Rainieri of Grupo Puntacana. For reservations, interested individuals are directed to the Skyhigh Dominicana website.