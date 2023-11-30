Punta Cana Airport attracts more than 67% of travelers in the Dominican Republic

Punta Cana.- During the first ten months of 2023, Punta Cana International Airport emerged as the primary entry point for foreign visitors to the Dominican Republic, handling 67.71% (3,788,198) of all international arrivals. This data, as highlighted in the October 2023 statistical bulletin (#253) by the Hotel and Tourism Association of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), underscores the airport’s significant role in the country’s tourism sector.

The bulletin further reveals the distribution of foreign visitor arrivals at other Dominican airports. Las Américas International Airport (AILA) facilitated 19.58% of these arrivals, while Gregorio Luperón Airport in Puerto Plata catered to 4.68%. Additionally, Cibao International Airport received 5.51%, La Romana Airport 1.03%, Catey (Samaná) 0.95%, and La Isabela (El Higüero) 0.54%.

The total count of foreign visitors and non-resident Dominicans arriving in the country from January through October 2023 was 6,554,589, marking a 15.99% increase from the same period in 2022, when the visitor count was 4,746,517. Notably, the number of foreign visitors alone rose by 12.50% in comparison to 2022, increasing from 5,826,086 to 6,554,589.

The bulletin also provided a breakdown of the visitors’ geographic origins. Over half of the arrivals (53.13%) were from North America. South American visitors accounted for 16.89%, and European travelers made up 16.66%. Central American and Caribbean visitors contributed 9.61%, while Asian arrivals stood at 2.84%. Visitors from other parts of the world constituted the remaining 0.88%.