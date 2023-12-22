Magnitud 4.8 earthquake shakes Punta Cana and Miches

Punta Cana.- An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.8 struck near Miches this Friday afternoon. As of now, there have been no reports of damage to infrastructure in the Verón Punta Cana area. In response to the earthquake, teams have been activated to assess potential damage. This precautionary measure is standard procedure to ensure public safety and infrastructure integrity following seismic events. Further updates and details are expected as the assessment teams evaluate the situation.