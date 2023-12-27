Air Century resumes Aruba-Punta Cana route to boost tourism

Santo Domingo.- Aruba Airport Authority (AAA) has announced the reinstatement of Air Century’s international connection between Aruba and Punta Cana, reflecting a significant expansion in the airline’s services. This development strengthens ties with Aruba, offering flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The decision to enhance flight offerings comes in response to increased demand and the growing popularity of travel to Aruba. The route, initially operating twice weekly from La Isabela International Airport (JBQ) to Aruba (AUA), has now been expanded to accommodate this surge in interest.

It’s notable that the Punta Cana-Aruba route had previously existed but was discontinued in 2011 and subsequently faded from focus. The restoration of this connection marks a significant revival.

Omar Chahin, President of Air Century, expressed enthusiasm about inaugurating the route from Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), a major entry point for tourism in the Dominican Republic. He highlighted the route’s importance in enhancing tourism development and providing more connectivity options. Chahin emphasized that this new route aims to promote multi-destination travel, offering passengers diverse and memorable experiences in different cities.

Furthermore, the expansion aligns with Air Century’s strategic focus on broadening its flight connections within the Caribbean region. Such expansions are seen as crucial opportunities for Aruba Airport.

JoAnne Meau Arends, a representative of the AAA commercial area, welcomed the addition of the Punta Cana service, expressing optimism for continued exploration of future opportunities. This new route is poised to bring a positive impact on the tourism sectors of both Aruba and the Dominican Republic, contributing to the broader economic and cultural exchange in the Caribbean region.