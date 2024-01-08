Significant drug seizure at Punta Cana international airport

Punta Cana.- A major drug bust occurred at Punta Cana International Airport, La Altagracia Province, where agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Specialized Airport Security Corps, working in coordination with the Public Ministry, confiscated 114 packages, believed to be cocaine.

The seizure was part of a supervision operation conducted by anti-narcotics agents and military personnel, along with canine units. The dogs alerted the authorities to an apparently empty container located in one of the airport terminals, intended for transporting fruits and vegetables.

In adherence to protocol and under the supervision of a deputy prosecutor, a thorough inspection revealed the packages concealed in the floor and ceiling of the container. This operation reflects the ongoing vigilance of Dominican authorities against international drug trafficking attempts to bypass the nation’s airport and port surveillance and security measures, particularly for routes to the United States and Europe.

The Public Ministry and the DNCD are intensifying their investigation of this thwarted drug trafficking attempt and anticipate providing further details as the investigation unfolds. The seized packages have been sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) for analysis and further action.