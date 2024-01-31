Bavaro & Punta Cana January 31, 2024 | 3:31 pm

Heavy rain diverts plane bound for Punta Cana to Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata, DR.- In response to adverse weather conditions in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic, a Canadian passenger plane, identified as a Boeing 737-8CR with registration C-FYBK from WestJet Airlines, experienced a diversion from its intended landing at Punta Cana. The inclement weather, characterized by heavy rains and poor visibility, prompted the aircraft to redirect its landing to the General Gregorio Luperón International Airport (POP) in Puerto Plata.

The decision to divert the flight was primarily motivated by safety concerns, as the challenging weather conditions in Punta Cana made it difficult for the Boeing 737-8CR to land safely. Fortunately, the diversion to Puerto Plata proved successful, and the plane landed without encountering any problems.

The flight originated from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) in Canada, taking off at 3:57 PM and arriving in Dominican territory at 7:30 PM. Despite the initial plan for the captain to land at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), the unpredictable weather conditions necessitated a change in the flight path.

Details about the diversion were disseminated within the aviation community, specifically in the “HI-Dominican Aviators” Facebook group, revealing the challenges posed by weather-related disruptions in the aviation schedule.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments