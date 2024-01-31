Heavy rain diverts plane bound for Punta Cana to Puerto Plata

The decision to divert the flight was primarily motivated by safety concerns, as the challenging weather conditions in Punta Cana made it difficult for the Boeing 737-8CR to land safely. Fortunately, the diversion to Puerto Plata proved successful, and the plane landed without encountering any problems.

The flight originated from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) in Canada, taking off at 3:57 PM and arriving in Dominican territory at 7:30 PM. Despite the initial plan for the captain to land at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), the unpredictable weather conditions necessitated a change in the flight path.

Details about the diversion were disseminated within the aviation community, specifically in the “HI-Dominican Aviators” Facebook group, revealing the challenges posed by weather-related disruptions in the aviation schedule.