Heavy rain diverts plane bound for Punta Cana to Puerto Plata
Puerto Plata, DR.- In response to adverse weather conditions in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic, a Canadian passenger plane, identified as a Boeing 737-8CR with registration C-FYBK from WestJet Airlines, experienced a diversion from its intended landing at Punta Cana. The inclement weather, characterized by heavy rains and poor visibility, prompted the aircraft to redirect its landing to the General Gregorio Luperón International Airport (POP) in Puerto Plata.