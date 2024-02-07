Puntacana Group to construct and operate new air terminal at Guyana Airport

Punta Cana.- On Tuesday, Frank Elías Rainieri, the president of Grupo Puntacana, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mr. Ramesh Ghir, the executive director of Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA Airport) in Guyana. The MOU outlines Grupo Puntacana’s commitment to constructing and operating a new air terminal at the Guyana Airport.

Rainieri shared this information and two photographs of the agreement formalization through his current Twitter account.

About Puntacana Group

Puntacana Group, a trailblazing company in sustainable tourism, envisioned and developed a destination and real estate community in the remote and paradisiacal eastern region of the Dominican Republic over 50 years ago. Today, Punta Cana stands as a prominent destination in the Caribbean and Central America, with over 44,000 hotel rooms as detailed on the company’s web portal.

Comprising more than 12 companies, the business group boasts an umbrella of 15,000 direct and indirect collaborators.