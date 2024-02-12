Minister and Grupo Puntacana explore Bávaro medical assistance center

Punta Cana.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has disclosed ongoing discussions with the Puntacana Group regarding the potential establishment of the first medical assistance center dedicated to tourists in the Bávaro region.

During the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the United States Embassy to enhance security measures in the area, Collado took the opportunity to outline his action plans for providing specialized medical assistance to foreign visitors in the Dominican Republic.

“We are pleased to announce our negotiations with the Puntacana Group to create the largest tourist service center in the region, spanning over 1,000 square meters. This facility will be equipped with emergency services, ambulances, and all essential resources to address tourists’ needs in emergency situations,” he stated.

Although specific details about the initiative were not elaborated upon, the minister emphasized that this venture would be a significant investment in the sector, enhancing the country’s tourism offerings, particularly for visitors with health conditions.

The minister further revealed that the assistance center is slated to be constructed in Bávaro, Punta Cana, creating 40 jobs across various sectors to ensure the provision of comprehensive services to tourists.

“We are not merely focused on the statistics of tourist arrivals. Behind these numbers are human faces in the Dominican Republic, and any adverse situation affecting them is a matter of concern,” Collado emphasized.