Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana celebrates Dominicanness

Punta Cana.- Situated along the shores of Uvero Alto, Nickelodeon Hotel and Resort Punta Cana invites visitors to engage in an exclusive encounter with the rich traditions of the Dominican Republic, complemented by the warm hospitality of Nickelodeon. Jorge Feliz, the President of Karisma Dominicana, underscores the resort’s dedication to crafting enchanting moments for guests of all ages.

Throughout the weekends in February, patrons can engage in a variety of activities that showcase the lively spirit of independence and the Dominican carnival. From delightful cocktail tastings to vibrant carnival parades, merengue classes, concerts, and lively beach parties, each event is meticulously curated to provide an authentic and enjoyable experience for the entire family.

In pursuit of its commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences, the resort hosts a range of seasonal events throughout the year, spanning from the SpongeBob Summer to the Food and Slime Festival. Notably, the Pineapple Villa, an iconic homage to SpongeBob SquarePants, promises an immersive experience that captivates Nickelodeon enthusiasts of all ages.