Ministry of Labor hosts job fairs in Bávaro, National District, and Puerto Plata

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor, acting as an intermediary for companies with job vacancies, invites interested individuals to participate in the employment day on Wednesday, February 21 in Bávaro, and job fairs on Thursday, February 22 in the National District, and Friday, February 23 in Bávaro and Puerto Plata.

Both the day and fairs will run from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with the day event held at Plaza Paseo San Juan on Avenida Barceló, Bávaro Punta Cana. The Bávaro fair will take place at the Brido Group, Event Hall, 1st Level, Cruce de Verón, Punta Cana. The National District fair will be hosted at the Territorial Employment Office (OTE), Ministry of Labor, Ave. Enrique Jiménez Moya N0. 5 Center of Heroes. The Puerto Plata fair will be held at the UASD campus, Patio Español on the Puerto Plata-Santiago Highway Km. 2 ½.

The available positions for the Bávaro day include 35 vacancies such as Cook A, production cook, griller, kitchen assistant, pizza maker, pantrista, cleaning (Stewart), waiter, store salesperson, and cashier.

For the Bávaro fair, there are 34 vacancies, including Customer service coordinator, fuel bottling services representative, junior bottling plant representative, bottling machine manager, junior fuel bottling plant manager, LPG industrial technician, LPG industrial assistant, automotive electrician, LPG rigid driver, LPG rigid assistant, general maintenance supervisor, general maintenance assistant, carpenter, interior designer, visual merchandiser, salesman, and kitchen designer.

The National District fair offers 509 vacancies, covering roles such as Customer service coordinator, cabin crew, call center coordinator, accounting analyst, cashier, accounting manager, courier, content creator, data analyst, salesperson, service representative, fuel bottler, junior fuel bottler manager, promoters, vehicle dent remover, vehicle assembler, automotive electrician, workshop assistant, residential electrician, maintenance technician, automotive technician, aircraft maintenance technician, LPG rigid driver, assistant rigid LPG, janitor, washer, access/security officer, monitoring officer, resident engineer, cost engineer, civil engineer, industrial engineer, and high voltage transmission line assembly and laying technician.

The Puerto Plata fair features 450 vacancies, including Customer service, accountant, data entry clerk, graphic designer, digital marketing, salesperson, architect, IT staff, and high-voltage transmission line assembly and laying technician.

The Ministry of Labor emphasizes that the recruitment process varies for each company, with some taking longer due to the nature of their vacancies.