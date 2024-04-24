Establishment of Laguna Arrecifal of Bávaro Ecological Recovery Area

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MMARN) has taken steps to bolster the legal framework for the protection of marine biodiversity by establishing the “Laguna Arrecifal de Bávaro Ecological Recovery Area” through resolution.

Signed by Minister Miguel Ceara Hatton on April 9, 2024, Resolution No. 0008/2024 delineates the necessary restrictions to mitigate the adverse impact on sea turtle populations from vessels engaged in tourist activities.

Covering 18.4 square kilometers of marine space delimited by specific coordinates, the newly designated protected area aims to conserve endangered sea turtle populations, as outlined by José Ramón Reyes, Vice Minister of Coastal and Marine Affairs at MMARN.

Reyes emphasized that the Ministry enforces a stringent management and regulatory program to ensure adherence to protection measures for these species.

Key provisions of the resolution include speed and access restrictions for vessels, a ban on fishing activities and vessel anchoring within protected areas, and the imposition of penalties for violations.

Additionally, MMARN directs various government entities to undertake proactive measures in environmental surveillance and education, fostering awareness about the significance of marine preservation and the protection of endangered species.

The resolution is accessible on the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources website. Vice Minister Reyes encourages the community, particularly individuals involved in navigation in the area, to familiarize themselves with the resolution and contribute to the safeguarding of this invaluable natural heritage.