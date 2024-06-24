Kidnapping of Jefte Ventura Jiménez from ‘Talking about Vehicles’ Platform reported

Bávaro.- Lawyer Yan Carlos Martínez Segura has reported the kidnapping of Mr. Jefte Rafael Ventura Jiménez, a member of the ‘Hablando de Vehículos’ platform. According to Ventura Jiménez, the incident took place in the Bávaro-Punta Cana area on the night of Monday, June 17.

Ventura Jiménez further disclosed that his vehicle, a white 2017 Infiniti Q50 with chassis number JN1BFAV37Z0150004, which had been missing since June 17, was discovered burned in the province of La Altagracia on Sunday, June 23.

Martínez Segura stated that his client managed to escape from his captors on the same day of the kidnapping when they allegedly attempted to switch vehicles. Authorities have been notified of the vehicle’s discovery, and they are expected to conduct an investigation at the site.