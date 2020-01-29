Now playing near you

N.Y.- We’re thrilled to announce the return of my play, La Luz de un Cigarrillo (Ashes of Light) at Dominican Republic’s Teatro Las Máscaras in Santo Domingo.

Winner of three Premios Soberano including best play! Performances begin Feb 14th.

Junot Diaz’ Pulitzer Prize winner The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, adapted and directed by Marco Antonio Rodriguez, continues its extended by popular demand run this Thursday, Jan 30th (7pm show) and Friday, Jan 31st, (8pm show) at the Spanish Repertory Theater in NY! Presented in Spanish with English subtitles.