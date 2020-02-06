AES Dominicana power plant gets management excellence kudos

Santo Domingo.- AES Dominicana-through the power plant AES Andrés- was the finalist of the XX Ibero-American Quality Award, in which 13 public and private institutions were recognized for excellence in management during 2019.

This is an award hosted by the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB) together with FUNDBEQ and whose delivery ceremony took place at the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) in Madrid, with the support of the Ibero-American Business Council.

“This remarkable recognition places us in a select group of companies and institutions with the highest quality standards in the world,” said AES Dominicana president Edwin De los Santos when referring to the awards.