‘Love motels’ help guests trapped by curfew

Santo Domingo.- The spokesperson of the National Association of Owners of Motels and Cabañas, Octavio Luna, said Tuesday that the owners of cabins and motels will readjust their prices, to benefit the guests who are trapped by the curfew on the streets.

“Customers will pay a comfortable fee so that they are not left out without any difficulties,” he said.

According to a publication by N Digital, Luna noted that “there are always people who have nowhere to lodge, so we nurture many of those people … Those people are left unprotected when we are not open.”