AES Dominicana is tapped for natural gas ‘Excellence’ kudos

Santo Domingo.- AES Dominicana has been selected as a finalist in the category “Excellence” natural gas line, in the international “Platts Global Energy Awards” for the positive economic, environmental and social impact that the introduction and use of this gas fuel has had for the Dominican Republic.

This is the 22nd edition of the awards, organized by Platts International, to recognize the best representatives of the energy industry in more than 150 countries.

The company was nominated along with four other projects from different AES businesses in Chile, Colombia and the United States.

In the last decade, AES has pushed energy price reductions of up to 50% kilowatt hours, an annual savings for electricity distribution companies and other industrial customers of about US$600 million per year, by substituting derivatives of oil.