The country’s largest bank gets top kudos

Santo Domingo.- For the 13th time, Banco Popular Dominicano was chosen as the Bank of the Year in the country by the financial magazine The Banker.

In a statement the country’s largest bank said the magazine highlights leadership in terms of sustainability and digital transformation, key elements to overcome “the difficult operating environment” created by the pandemic.

The Banker, a world benchmark in the finance sector, noted that 2020 has been a complex year, but the bank praised with the award “successfully managed” the pressures of the exercise and their operations remotely.