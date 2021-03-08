J-Lo revels in Dominican Republic’s enthralling beaches

Santo Domingo.- Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying the beautiful beaches of the eastern part of the Dominican Republic for more than a month.

She is there shooting a new movie. ‘Shotgun Wedding’ about a couple whose wedding in an exotic destination is interrupted by criminals so they not only have to save their own partner but also the rest of the guests.

According to the site Deadline, Josh Duhamel is the lead actor in the film directed by Jason Moore.