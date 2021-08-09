Dominican Emerald, a gem of a beach town

Santo Domingo.- Tourism is not a novelty for Miches (east), which today attracts fabulous investments that promise to prepare the reception of thousands of visitors.

These will be added to El Seibo province’s inhabitants, who used to go to its beaches in the 70s, to Miches itself, with their senses stimulated by curiosity.

Those from the town were tourists from the area because the main municipality of the province is without a beach.

Later, in the evenings and at night, they would gather in a lively circle around the “light pole” on one of the corners of the center, especially in the El Retiro neighborhood, to tell and hear their particular experiences.