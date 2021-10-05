Dominican Republic unveils pavilion at Expo Dubai

Dubai.- Dominican Republic opened the Dominican pavilion at the most important multisectoral event in the world, Expo Dubai, which began Friday, where the country will strategically promote the exportable offer of national products, as well as the investment climate, tourist and cultural attractions, as well as the hospitality and talent that distinguishes Dominicans.

Biviana Riveiro, executive director of Pro Dominicana, represented the country during the opening event of the Expo and highlighted the importance of the participation of the Dominican Republic in this space, since it is estimated that more than 25 million people will attend the event, from all latitudes of the world, which represents a great opportunity for new businesses.

After the announcement of President Luis Abinader, last July, on the country’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the inter-institutional coordination committee, composed of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Pro Dominicana and the logistics solutions company DP World, designed a work plan that seeks to take advantage of this important international platform to promote the new Country Brand and its five pillars: tourism, investment, export, culture and citizenship.

Riveiro said that thanks to the public-private partnership that was established between the Dominican Government and the company DP World, official sponsor of the participation of the Dominican Republic in the Expo, the country will be able toshow its potential before 190 countries that meet at this important fair, which seeks to stimulate the economic, cultural and scientific growth of the participating nations by building new paradigms for sustainability and technological transformation.

The Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United Arab Emirates (USA), Julio Castaños Zouain, congratulated the leaders of that nation, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the USA and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Moktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United States and Ruler of Dubai, for achieving a reality an event that opens the doors to all nations, with a view to transforming the future and that will become a historical legacy for his country and the entire Arab world

The Dominican pavilion is designed and set to make visitors live a unique experience of the culture and attractions of the country, in order to attract tourists, investors and other potential business partners during the six months of the Expo.

The inter-institutional coordination committee is working on a wide agenda of activities that will be developed in the Dominican pavilion during the Expo, and seek to integrate the business sector into this great effort that has as its main objective the economic recovery of the country, open us to new markets and consolidate it as a reference in the region at the level of logistics, business and new employment opportunities, as well as showing our gastronomic and cultural offer.