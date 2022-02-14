Major Dominican supermarket chains go Web

Santo Domingo.- Online shopping in the Dominican Republic continues to expand. In the period January – November 2021, 18.8 million transactions were registered through the Web, that is, 7.5 million more in relation to all those carried out in 2020, according to data from the Central Bank.

This growth means a great advance for local businesses and at the same time a challenge, since it is not only enough to have products and services online, but also to add value and be relevant.

For Sirena, Bravo and others this has been the slogan of their platforms, with a design and functionality focused on providing a positive service experience that responds to each of its consumers’ purchasing needs.